Philippines gives USD 374 million contract to BrahMos Aerospace to supply missiles

India has already deployed a sizable number of the Brahmos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the LAC.

Published: 15th January 2022 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

BrahMos

For representational purposes (Photo | DD National Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Philippines has given a USD 374 million contract to BrahMos Aerospace to supply shore-based anti-ship missiles for the country's navy, military sources said.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile 'BrahMos' that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

The company had proposed to the Philippines government for supply of shore-based anti-ship missiles for the country's navy, sources mentioned.

Its proposal worth USD 374 million was accepted last month by the government, they added.

India has already deployed a sizable number of the Brahmos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

