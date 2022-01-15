STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Assembly polls: Denied ticket by Congress, Moga MLA Harjot Kamal joins BJP

The Congress released its first list of 86 candidates for the February 14 Punjab polls, refusing tickets to four sitting legislators, including Harjot Kamal.

Published: 15th January 2022 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: After the Congress denied ticket to him for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, Moga MLA Harjot Kamal on Saturday joined the BJP here in the presence of its senior leadership, including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 86 candidates for the February 14 state assembly polls, refusing tickets to four sitting legislators, including Kamal.

The ruling party gave a ticket to Malvika Sood Sachar, the sister of actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, from the Moga assembly seat.

"I joined the BJP today," Kamal said and thanked the party leadership, including president J P Nadda and Shekhawat.

Noting that he worked for the Congress for 21 years, the sitting Moga legislator questioned the Congress's choice of ignoring him and giving Sood the ticket.

"What are her qualifications? She is just Sonu Sood's sister," Kamal said while slamming Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He said it was "below the dignity" of their positions to bring Malvika Sood into the party fold.

She had joined the Congress on January 10.

Kamal had threatened to fight from Moga as an independent if he was not given the ticket, despite Channi promising said that he would be suitably adjusted.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress BJP Harjot Kamal ​Punjab Punjab polls Punjab Elections Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Elections 2022 punjab assembly polls Punjab assembly elections
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp