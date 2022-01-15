STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Congress infighting before the big fight

Sidhu’s attacks on party-led govt and CM Channi are seen as pressure tactic ahead of ticket distribution in state

Navjot Singh Sidhu

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s continued attack on the party-ruled state government and the recent salvo of ‘Sidhu Sarkar’ next in the state are nothing but a pressure tactic ahead of ticket distribution as the cricketer-turned-politician is not happy with the choice of candidates and making all efforts to push himself as the face of the party in the state, said sources.

The sources said Sidhu’s consistent attack on the Congress-led government and CM Charanjit Singh Channi has bothered the top leadership but it has been decided that it is too late to take any action and the party should focus on polls than responding to his jibes.

The party is expected to soon announce the candidates in the state. “Sidhu is not happy with the ticket distribution and his comments are to be seen in that context. Moreover, top leadership is not in a mood to converse with him after he was categorically told that he should work to keep the party united following his resignation from the post,” sources said.

The party is of the view that any action against him at this time is not suitable and the state unit has been asked to focus on the election campaign.  Sidhu’s Facebook page Thursday had a short message that next would be “Sidhu Sarkar, Jitega Punjab”. Taking potshots at the state government he tweeted: “A system which could not give justice to our Guru and could not punish the big fishes involved in drug trade needs to be demolished. I categorically state that I’m not running for any post and it’s either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu.” The party has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last few months with former CM Capt Amarinder Singh quitting and floating a new outfit.

