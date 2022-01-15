Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

CM concludes pre-budget deliberations

CM Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, concluded the customary pre-budget consultations with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials at his residential office in Raipur. “During the extensive deliberation, several key suggestions from various departments were put forth. Now the exercise of giving shape to the budget will commence,” Baghel said. The budget session will be held in March instead of February apparently owing to the pandemic situation and the UP polls where Baghel is a senior observer of the Congress. This year the allocations to the health department is likely to be high.

Suspended ADG in two-day police remand

Senior IPS officer G P Singh, who was taken into custody from Gurugram on Tuesday, has been remanded by a Raipur court to police custody for two days for further interrogation. The I994-batch IPS officer, who was suspended by the state government in July last year, is facing charges of amassing disproportionate assets and also accused of sedition. Early this month, the Supreme Court had denied any relief to Additional Director General Singh by dismissing his plea against arrest. While being taken to the court, the senior police officer claimed he was “trapped” and framed in false cases. However, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while praising the services of state police, said no officer in the uniformed service, however high his/her status, is above the law.

Empowering youths through skill development

India is a nation brimming with youths and the challenge remains to channelise their energy in the right direction. Keeping this in focus, more than 9,000 students have been trained in six recognised trades by the skill development centre ‘Vedanta Skill School’. The 45-65 day training is imparted in fields like food & beverages, electrician, sewing machine operator, welding, solar PV technician and fitter. “The skill school is a novel initiative to foster the development of youths and help them in availing various opportunities, ensuring their progress,” said Abhijit Pati, Balco CEO.

Covid impact: Number of flight cancellation on rise

Amid the fresh surge in Covid cases across the country, there has been a consistent decline in the number of domestic flyers to and from Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda airport. Aviation companies have begun cancelling even their scheduled flights though they are citing the reason as “technical”. After a modest recovery during the last quarter of 2021, when Raipur airport witnessed peak travel days with more domestic flights, there is now a drop in the domestic air traffic from the state’s main airport. “Further dip or rise in air traffic from Raipur in the coming months will depend on the Covid scenario in the country,” a senior airport officer said.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com