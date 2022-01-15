STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party fostered 'ease of doing crime': Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Sharma alleged that there was 'ease of doing crime' in the previous government, whereas the BJP facilitated the 'ease of doing business'.

Published: 15th January 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: In an apparent attack at the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday alleged that there was "ease of doing crime" in the previous government, whereas the BJP facilitated the "ease of doing business".

"There was ease of doing crime, and criminals dominated the government of the rival parties," Sharma said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In the BJP government, there is ease of doing business. Investments are coming, and UP is getting decked up. Lakhs of crores of investment have come in the last four and half years," he continued in the same tweet. Sharma claimed BJP will come to power again in the state and will generate employment for the youths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Sharma Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh crime rate Uttar Pradesh government
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp