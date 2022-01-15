STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody

SHO of Kairana Police Station Anil Kapervan told that 40 people, including Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan, were booked last year.

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana assembly constituency Nahid Hasan was on Saturday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a special court after being arrested by police, officials said.

Earlier, police had invoked the stringent Gangsters Act against Hasan.

The MLA was produced in a special MP/MLA court in Kairana in Shamli district where judge Subodh Singh sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

SHO of Kairana Police Station Anil Kapervan told PTI that 40 people, including Hasan, were booked last year.

While most of the accused were released on bail, Hasan had failed to surrender in court following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

The SP has fielded Hasan from the Kairana assembly constituency.

