Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu calls for strengthening of joint family system

By PTI

CHENNAI: Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for strengthening the joint family system and the tradition of respecting elders, which are the core aspects of the nation's civilisational values. Underlining the important role played by elders in a family in guiding and advising the younger members, Naidu said the intergenerational bonding helps in protecting and promoting the value system.

An official release said that he virtually interacted with the inmates of an elderly home at Nellore (Swarna Bharat Trust) in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival. He enquired about the inmates' well-being and the amenities available to them. He complimented the staff and officials of the Trust for their initiatives.

Reflecting on the importance of festivals in Indian culture, Naidu underscored that youths should understand the significance of festivals like Sankranthi in celebrating the nature's bounties, bringing families together and ushering in peace and harmony in society.

The vice president is currently in Chennai.