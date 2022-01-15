STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till January ​31; allows fairs, marriage functions

Bengal government allowed marriage functions with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 per cent of the venue's capacity, whichever is less.

Published: 15th January 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 09:57 PM

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till January 31, allowing fairs on open grounds in a very restricted manner with strict adherence to safety norms, an official order said.

The state government also allowed marriage functions with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 per cent of the venue's capacity, whichever is less, it said.

"Restrictions and relaxation measures and advisory as already stand extended up to 31/01/2022. Marriage-related functions with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall/venue whichever is lower. Mela/fair may be allowed in open air venues in a very restricted manner, following COVID-19 protocols," the order issued by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi said.

All outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 PM and 5 AM except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities including agricultural produce, and other emergency services.

All schools, colleges and universities shall continue to remain closed till January 31.

"Only administrative activities will be permitted in educational institutions with 50 per cent employees at a time," it said.

The West Bengal government will continue to not allow flights from UK to land in the state, and permit flights from Delhi and Mumbai only thrice a week.

Passengers coming from non-risk countries will mandatorily undergo rapid antigen tests.

Long-distance trains will operate as per their usual schedule, while local trains will run with 50 per cent capacity till 10 PM.

Metro trains in Kolkata will run as per their regular timings with 50 per cent capacity.

All shopping malls and markets will be allowed to remain open till 10 PM but with half their respective capacities.

All government offices, including public undertakings, corporations and statutory bodies, as well as private offices shall function with 50 per cent of their employees, but work from home shall be encouraged as far as possible.

Tourist attractions, including zoos and entertainment parks shall continue to remain closed till the end of this month.

Salons and beauty parlours can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity till 10 PM.

Cinema halls can also function with half their capacity.

Meetings and conferences have been allowed with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall, whichever is less.

Bars and restaurants can remain open till 10 PM with 50 per cent capacity, while home delivery of food and other essential products are permitted as per usual operational hours.

The order asked district administrations, police and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

The restrictions were earlier extended till January 15.

The order shall come into effect from Sunday.

