Will expose true intentions of VHP, Bajrang Dal: Congress' Scheduled Castes department

Rajesh Lilothia said Congress will not let VHP, Bajrang Dal hide their true intentions or actions, and 'we will continue to expose them'.

Published: 15th January 2022 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress' Scheduled Castes department on Friday questioned the 'Samrasta Abhiyan' of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal, and said it will expose them before the people.

In a statement, the chairman of the SC department of the Congress, Rajesh Lilothia, said the party will not let them hide their true intentions or actions, and “we will continue to expose them”.

Both the organisations are branches of the RSS and the BJP, and function as their agencies, Lilothia said, alleging that they perpetuate caste-based violence against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across India.

"This so-called 'Samrasta Abhiyan' is nothing but a fraud, scam and deception to mislead the people of India," he said.

To expose the real nature of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, "we do not have to go too far into the past," he said, citing several examples of leaders of VHP and Bajrang Dal indulging in attacks on the oppressed classes.

