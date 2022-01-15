STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Young dancers to be part of R-Day

A team of 14 young dancers led by Kumar will perform the Bihari folk dance form—‘Sama Chakeva’-- on the Rajpath along with 466 artistes as part of a special performance.

Published: 15th January 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Synchrony, a 10-member group from Surat, will be performing a mix of Kathak and contemporary dance at Rajpath.

Synchrony, a 10-member group from Surat, will be performing a mix of Kathak and contemporary dance at Rajpath.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

This Republic Day celebrations in the national capital will be a big day in life of Deepak Kumar (31), a Bharatanatyam instructor from Kilkari Bihar Bal Bhawan, Saidpur (Patna), an institution run by the education department of Bihar Government, where children are trained in different art forms, sports and other extracurricular activities.

A team of 14 young dancers led by Kumar will be performing Bihar folk dance form—‘Sama Chakeva’-- on Rajpath along with 466 odd artistes as part of a special performance planned by the ministry of culture under its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. For the first time, such a dance recital will be part of the Republic Day parade.

All these 480 performers have been chosen by the ministry through a four level competition-- Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav--held across the states.  

“Our performance is based on the folk dance form of the Mithilanchal region--Sama Chakeva. This is a popular style in Bihar named after a festival, which is celebrated after Chhath. The members of the group are students, who will be performing for the first time in a national level function of such magnitude. However, I was part of a 150-member team of dancers—children from different branches of Kilkari in Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnia and Darbhanga—which had come to participate in the 2019 Republic Day parade. Certainly, it is a great day for our students and also for me,” said Kumar.

January 26 will also be a special day for Synchrony, a 10-member group from Surat, which will be performing a mix of Kathak and contemporary dance. Reshma Nagar (37), who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Kathak, is the leader of the group.  

“I have been teaching Kathak for 10 years and have won several competitions including at the National Youth Festival. However, I will be performing for the first time on Republic Day. All participants are my students,” Nagar said.       

According to the officials, the teams also comprise a significant number of young budding dancers from humble ground who are taught nuances of different dance forms free of cost by their trainers.

The special performance will be 10-minutes long for which a musical composition has been prepared by noted composers from Kolkata and Bangaluru. A team of experts- renowned dancers and choreographers including Rani Khanam, Maiyetree Pahari, Tejaswini Sathe, and Santosh Nair are giving training to 36 teams who have come from different states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sama chakeva
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp