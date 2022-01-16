94 per cent adults vaccinated against COVID in Rajasthan, says CM Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said COVID-19 vaccination in all categories in Rajasthan is higher than the national average.

He said so far 94 per cent of people above the age of 18 have been given first dose of the vaccine.

"Covid vaccination drive has completed one year. The percentage of Covid vaccination in all categories in the state is higher than the national average. So far, 94 per cent of people above the age of 18 have been given the first dose of the vaccine," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said that vaccination is an important tool of defence in struggle against Corona.

"In this one year, our target has been to maintain the pace of vaccination in the state and more and more people can get the protection of Covid vaccine."

"I am happy that with the cooperation of health department, doctors, nurses, personnel, officers and general public, Rajasthan has come to become the leading state in vaccination in the country and in future also we will keep the state on top in this campaign," he said.

He also congratulated children between 15 and 18 years of age for the enthusiasm with which they have participated in this campaign.

The percentage of people getting precautionary doses in the state is also increasing continuously and it is much higher than the national average, he added.

Appealing to people to get vaccinated on their turn, the Chief Minister said that in the coming days, full focus will be on 100 per cent second dose injection, booster dose, and immunization of adolescents.

Markets in Rajasthan remained closed on Sunday due to the curfew imposed by the state government in view of containing the spread of COVID-19.

However, stores selling milk, vegetables, perishable food items, dairy products and emergency services were exempted.

In the wake of a surge in COVID- 19 infections, the government had on January 9 issued guidelines that included curfew from 11 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Monday and it came into effect late on January 15.

"Directions have been issued to all superintendents of police to ensure strict enforcement of the guidelines," an official of the home department said as the Sunday curfew has been reimposed after six months.

Markets, offices, tourist spots, sanctuaries and tiger reserves remained closed.

Despite the restrictions, visitors were seen clicking pictures outside the iconic Hawa Mahal in Jaipur.

Barricades were placed at several places to restrict the movement of people here.

In other districts too, policemen were out on the field ensuring compliance of the curfew.

Factories with continuous production cycles and night shifts, information technology-related firms, e-commerce, wedding-related services, emergency services, bus stands, railway stations, and health services, including pharmacies, are exempted.

Rajasthan has 58,428 active cases of COVID-19.

Rajasthan on Sunday recorded 9,669 fresh COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, according to health department data.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,871, followed by 1,026 in Alwar, 909 in Jodhpur, 734 in Udaipur, 542 in Bharatpur, 458 in Barmer, 434 in Bikaner, 292 in Ajmer, 291 in Kota and 285 in Bhilwara, the data showed.

Of the latest deaths, two were reported from Jaipur and one each from Jalore, Jhalawar, Rajsamand and Udaipur.

So far, 9,005 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, it said.

Currently, 63,405 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

As many as 4,686 more patients recovered from the viral disease, it said.

So far, 8,84,97,789 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

As many as 8,56,46,347 doses have been administered to people aged above 18 and 24,65,710 doses have been given to those in the 15-18 age group.

The 'precaution' dose has been administered to 3,85,732 beneficiaries, the data showed.