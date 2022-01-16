Akhilesh Yadav ready to throw western UP in communal fire by giving tickets to criminals: UP CM

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, which ruled the state from 2012 to 2017, and said that it has joined hands with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) but is again encouraging hooliganism, mafias and anarchy.

"The SP and RLD alliance showed its character from its first list released for the upcoming assembly elections. Once again, SP has given tickets to criminals and rioters in the UP polls," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that Madan Bhaiya who will contest elections from the Loni assembly constituency is counted in the list of mafias.

"Madan Bhaiya's name comes under the list of mafias, but Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary have forgotten it. There are a total of 31 cases registered against him from 1982 to 2021 including murder cases," he said.

Hitting out at SP for giving a ticket to Nahid Hasan from Muzaffarnagar, he said that a total of 17 cases were registered against him in Shamli and Saharanpur districts.

"Similarly, a total of 23 criminal cases are registered against Haji Yunus, who was given ticket from Bulandshahr," he added.

Adityanath said that Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that SP is ready to throw western Uttar Pradesh into the communal fire once again by giving tickets to such people.

Calling BJP's first list of its candidates for UP polls a symbol of 'social justice', he said that the first list of BJP is a symbol of 'social justice', but the people of the state must have also seen the list of SP in which rioters, criminals dominate.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP released its first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.