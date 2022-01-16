STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Battle for UP: Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura in BJP's campaign

The BJP is focussing on its Hindutva agenda and has started campaigning with a theme song which focusses on Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.

Published: 16th January 2022

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With an aim to form a government for the second time in a row in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is focussing on its Hindutva agenda and has started campaigning with a theme song which focusses on Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.

BJP Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari has launched a theme song mentioning Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura and started electioneering.

This theme song talks about Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya, redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath and what Mathura will be in the times ahead.

How much importance this theme song will get in the saffron party's campaigning can be gauged from the fact that veteran BJP leaders have started spreading it on social media.

The whole exercise is aimed at reaching out to the electorate and wooing them with the theme song.

This video song features, grand model of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held in the temple city. It also shows the visit of Modi and Adityanath to Varanasi and road shows of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Adityanath in Mathura.

It also features state Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and state party president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Cabinet Minister Giriraj Singh, party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra, party IT cell chief Amit Malviya and other party MPs and leaders are tweeting the theme song.

The song for Ayodhya said: "Mandir ab banne laga hai, bhagwa rang chadhne laga hai, mandir jab ban jayega soch nazara kya hoga. Desh humara soch ke dekho... is se pyara kya hoga."

For Varanasi, the song is: "Kashi ab sajne lage hai, damru bhi bajne laga hai. Damru jab asar karega soch nazara kya hoga. Desh humara soch ke dekho... is se pyara kya hoga"

And, the song for Mathura says, "Mathura bhi sajne laga hai, bansi ab bajne lagi hai, bansi jab baj jayegi, soch nazara kya hoga."

