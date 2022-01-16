STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal reports 14,938 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more fatalities; 1,60,305 active infections in state

Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by five in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and four in Howrah.

Published: 16th January 2022 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 09:55 PM

Passengers board and deboard at a railway station flouting COVID-19 social distancing norms in Kolkata

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbed to 18,97,699 on Sunday with 14,938 fresh cases, while 36 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,088, a health department bulletin said.

The state had registered 19,064 new infections and 39 deaths on Saturday.

Its positivity rate stood at 27.73 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by five in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and four in Howrah.

The state capital logged 3,893 single-day cases.

West Bengal now has 1,60,305 active cases, and 17,17,306 people have recovered from the disease, including 9,973 since Saturday.

The state has tested over 2.23 crore samples so far, taking into account 53,876 such clinical examinations in the past 24 hours, down from 64,572 samples the previous day, the bulletin added.

