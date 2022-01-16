STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's hate politics very harmful for country: Rahul

The Congress leader had put out an online quiz on Saturday, asking people about the "biggest shortcoming" of the BJP government.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the BJP's politics of "hatred" is very harmful for the country and is also responsible for unemployment.

The former Congress chief said this a day after he attacked the BJP government by putting out an online quiz. "I also believe that the hate politics of the BJP is very harmful for the country. And this hatred is also responsible for the unemployment," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Domestic and foreign industries cannot run without peace in the society. Will defeat this growing hatred around you everyday with brotherhood. Are you with me? #NoHate," Gandhi added.

The options he gave were "unemployment", "tax extortion", "price rise" and an "atmosphere of hatred".

