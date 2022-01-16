COVID: CM Biplab Deb rules out the possibility of day curfew in Tripura

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday ruled out the possibility of imposing day curfew as of now to contain the spread of COVID-19 even when the overall positivity rate is nearly 13 per cent in the state and 28.23 per cent in Agartala.

However, the night curfew would continue, Deb said.

"There is no immediate plan to impose day curfew though the rate of positivity is quite high. The government is monitoring the situation and is trying to ensure that normal life and economic growth are not hindered," the chief minister, who also holds the health portfolio, told reporters here.

He also appealed to people to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing.

"There is nothing to panic. We can recover in home isolation. In case of any serious symptoms, people should consult health officials, doctors, ASHA workers, or hospitals. Our health infrastructure is good and we will be able to tackle the third wave of the COVID-19," Deb said.

Tripura recorded 546 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, 90,935 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 835 patients have succumbed to the infection in the border state.