STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID: CM Biplab Deb rules out the possibility of day curfew in Tripura

He also appealed to people to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing.

Published: 16th January 2022 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday ruled out the possibility of imposing day curfew as of now to contain the spread of COVID-19 even when the overall positivity rate is nearly 13 per cent in the state and 28.23 per cent in Agartala.

However, the night curfew would continue, Deb said.

"There is no immediate plan to impose day curfew though the rate of positivity is quite high. The government is monitoring the situation and is trying to ensure that normal life and economic growth are not hindered," the chief minister, who also holds the health portfolio, told reporters here.

He also appealed to people to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing.

"There is nothing to panic. We can recover in home isolation. In case of any serious symptoms, people should consult health officials, doctors, ASHA workers, or hospitals. Our health infrastructure is good and we will be able to tackle the third wave of the COVID-19," Deb said.

Tripura recorded 546 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, 90,935 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 835 patients have succumbed to the infection in the border state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biplab Kumar Deb Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp