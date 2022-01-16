STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Denied ticket, Punjab CM's brother to contest as Independent

Manohar Singh announced to be in the fray as an Independent candidate from Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Published: 16th January 2022 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Differences between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu seem to be growing as Manohar Singh, the younger brother of the former, was denied nomination by the party for the February 14 assembly polls.

Manohar Singh on Sunday announced to be in the fray as an Independent candidate from Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district, where the Congress has retained its sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP.

In fact, the Chief Minister was lobbying to get the party ticket for his brother, who had resigned in December last year as senior medical officer from the Civil Hospital in Kharar to contest the polls.

His claim was denied apparently because of the party's 'one family, one ticket' rule.

Also it is learnt Sidhu was not in favour of allocating party's candidature to Channi's brother and held a rally in favour of the sitting legislator despite Manohar publicly claiming for the ticket.

Political observers told IANS that as the party high command tries to make peace between Channi and Sidhu ahead of the polls, the differences between the two leaders are growing and the denial of ticket to Channi's kin will widen it.

Adamant and upset over ticket denial, Manohar told the media that he met his brother (Channi) in the morning (Sunday) and told him that he would be contesting the polls as the public "desires that he should contest as an Independent".

"My decision to contest is as per public aspirations," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Congress Charanjit Singh Channi Assembly Manohar Singh
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp