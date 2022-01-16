STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Following ICMR guidelines, says Satyendar Jain on less Covid tests

Delhi Health Minister also underlined that the infection rate will also decline.

Published: 16th January 2022 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Regarding less Covid tests being conducted in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said "we are following ICMR guidelines".

Addressing the media, Jain said: "Less number of tests does not reduce the number of Covid cases. Tests are being done in accordance with the ICMR protocol."

The Minister added that Delhi is conducting around 60,000 to 1 lakh tests everyday as per the ICMR guidelines.

"ICMR must have made the guidelines thoughtfully," he added.

Delhi is likely to report a further reduction in the number of daily Covid cases for a third consecutive day on Sunday, Jain said, adding that there might be 17,000 fresh infections. He also underlined that the infection rate will also decline.

Jain emphasised that ongoing restrictions like the night and weekend curfew have started yielding results as less numbers of Covid cases are being reported in national capital.

"The cases have started declining from the last three days in the city now. We will observe the daily trajectory for three-four more days," Jain said while he was asked on easing the curbs.

He also pointed out that most of the patients who died of Covid were comorbid or unvaccinated.

As India on Sunday marked the first anniversary of its Covid vaccination drive,Jain said the capital city has administered the first dose to its entire eligible population, while around 80 per cent were fully vaccinated.

He appealed that those who have not taken their vaccines to get it without any further delay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus Delhi Satyendar Jain ICMR
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp