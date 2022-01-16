STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren tests positive for COVID-19

The former Jharkhand CM has isolated himself and is recovering well, state health minister Banna Gupta said.

Published: 16th January 2022 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

JMM president Shibu Soren

JMM president Shibu Soren (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Shibu Soren has tested positive for COVID-19, the state health minister Banna Gupta informed on Sunday.

"The guardian of all of us, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, respected @ShibuSorenJMM has become COVID-19 positive and has currently isolated himself. He is recovering well. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," tweeted Gupta today.

India recorded 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The daily positivity rate is at 16.28 per cent.

The fresh infections are 2,369 more than yesterday. On Saturday, India logged 2,68,833 fresh COVID-19 cases. 

