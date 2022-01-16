STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lata Mangeshkar's health worsens, doctors restrict visitors

She has developed pneumonia in addition to Covid and has been admitted to the ICU, where a team of doctors is taking care of her.

Published: 16th January 2022 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Lata Mangeshkar

By IANS

MUMBAI: The health condition of India's singing icon Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19, has worsened.

At this point, nobody is allowed to meet the singer as she continues to be under the supervision of doctors, who have said that it will take some more time for her to show signs of recovery. Associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital told PTI, "She continues to be in the ICU and is under treatment".

'India's Nightingale' had tested positive on Tuesday, January 11, after reportedly contracting the virus from one the house helps.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

