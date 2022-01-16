No entry in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur to travelers from Maharashtra without negative COVID-19 report

By PTI

BURHANPUR: The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district has made a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for those coming from neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The district lies on the border of MP and Maharashtra.

It will be mandatory for travelers coming from Maharashtra to produce a negative RT-PCR test report before entry into the district, said Shailendra Solanki, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Burhanpur.

The report should not be older than 48 hours, he added.

Three check points have been set up on the border with Maharashtra where police, district administration and health teams are posted round the clock to check RT-PCR reports, he said.

Maharashtra is among the states which have been hit worst by the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,24,543 on Saturday with detection of 5,315 new cases.