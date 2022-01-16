Professional astrologers, Kundli readers in poll-bound Uttarakhand laugh their way to the bank  

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With election dates announced in Uttarakhand for February 14, the ticket distribution process is at its peak, aspirants, incumbent leaders, ministers, MLAs are taking the help of professional astrologers, Kundli readers to tackle obstacles in their way.

Astrologers from the poll-bound hill state told TNIE that many ministers, MLAs and ticket aspirants have contacted them for rituals for obstacle removals in their way to power including placement of astrological planets- 'Rahu-Ketu'.

Acharya Sushant Raj, a well-known astrologer from Dehradun said, "Many ministers, as well as MLAs, have contacted inquiring about planetary positions in their Kundli, remedies for removal of obstacles if any and even Rahu-Ketu Kaal to step out of the house, to visit the High command or make a formal request for ticket in upcoming assembly. I have also performed many poojas in last week for many representatives of the people in the state assembly as well as others."

The most common questions and remedies include- Will they get the ticket? If Yes, then will they win and be successful? What are the dos and don'ts to avoid any kind of damages to their prospective political careers?

Many such political personalities have also changed their routine including time of waking up, sleeping, having food, choice of color of their cloth, and performing rituals such as donating food to cows, monkeys, crows, other birds and even people.

Dr Naveen Chandra Joshi, a famous astrologer in Haldwani of Nainital district said, "Many MLAs of Kumaon division have contacted for remedies to clear obstacles in upcoming elections. I have also received Kundlis through WhatsApp to suggest remedies."

Uttarakhand with 13 districts all in all has two divisions- Kumaon with six districts (Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora and Pithoragarh) and Garhwal with seven districts (Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Rudprayag, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Haridwar."

When approached, political stalwarts denied any comment on the record.

"It is about faith and what one believes in. Our ancestors trusted astrology and a spiritual way of life. It is a science that has been in practice for millennia now. Many of us believe in this and have hit favorable results following, practising it," said a minister from the state cabinet, commenting on the matter.

Yogesh Kumar, a political commentator based in Dehradun said, "This is nothing new. Almost all politicians barring the Left have been practising such things for a long long time now. I would say since times immemorial. See th3 history of any civilization you will find such practice in one form or another. This I the extension of the same."

Many astrologers, Kundli readers from Haridwar said that they have been getting business from almost all poll-bound states with Uttar Pradesh leading the trend.

Elections were announced by the Election Commission of India last week in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab last week.

Polling is scheduled in the hill state on 70 state assembly seats on February 14, 2022.