STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab polls: EC allows mediapersons to cast vote through postal ballot

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published: 16th January 2022 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

postal ballot, ballot paper

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Election Commission of India has allowed journalists to cast their votes through postal ballot facility, according to an official statement of the office of Punjab chief electoral officer on Sunday.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The ECI has allowed mediapersons, authorised by the poll body, to exercise their franchise using postal ballot facility, said the statement.

"Mediapersons, during a press conference, had asked Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju to include them in absentee voters so that they can cast their votes using the postal ballot facility," it said.

Raju said any absentee voter wishing to vote by postal ballot has to make an application to the returning officer in Form-12D, giving all requisite particulars and get the application verified by the nodal officer appointed by the organisation concerned.

He said any voter opting for postal ballot facility would not be able to cast a vote at the polling station.

Earlier, the commission had allowed voters aged 80 and above, people with disabilities and COVID-19 patients to cast their votes through postal ballots.

Those involved in essential services, including personnel of the Food Civil Supplies and the Consumer Affairs, the Food Corporation of India, the All India Radio, Doordarshan, post and telegraph, the railways, BSNL, power, health, fire services and civil aviation can also opt for the facility in case they are on duty, the statement sad.

Meanwhile, postal voting centres (PVCs) will be open for up to three consecutive days in all the constituencies before the date fixed for state assembly polls.

On each of the three days, the PVC will remain open from 9 am to 5pm, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Postal Ballot Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls Punjab Polls 2022
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp