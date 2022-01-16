Sikh devotees from Punjab thrashed for 'donation' in Bihar's Bhojpur district

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A group of Sikh devotees from Mohali in Punjab suffered injuries when their vehicle was pelted with stones by a mob in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Sunday.

The devotees, however, alleged that their vehicle was intercepted by a group of local youths for extortion and refusal to oblige them led to the incident.

The incident took place near Dhyanitola under Charpokhri police station in Bhojpur district when the devotees were on way Mohali in Punjab after taking part in 'Prakash Parv' being observed at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Sahib Patna City.

The driver of the vehicle, who introduced himself as Tajinder Singh, said his truck was pelted with stones for denial to pay extortion money.

The devotees were members of the Sangat Dal, who had come to Patna Sahib to take part in the Prakash Parv. The vehicle was stopped on Ara-Sasaram Road by some people, who forcibly demanded money for 'yagna' to be performed at the village.

The driver was thrashed and vehicle attacked when he tried to escape. Those who suffered injuries in the stone pelting were identified as Manprit Singh, Birendra Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jasveer Singh and Balveer Singh, who were being treated at Charpokhri community health centre.

They said that they were attacked when they tried to protect the driver, who was pulled out from his seat and brutally beaten up.

On getting information, deputy superintendent of police (Piro) Rahul Singh rushed to the village and inquired about the incident. Rahul said raids were on to arrest the culprits involved in the attack on the vehicle carrying the Sikh devotees.

“Some suspects have been detained for interrogation,” he said.

Altogether 20 women and 40 men were travelling by the vehicle from Patna City to Punjab.

Authoritative sources said that the Punjab government has taken a serious note of the incident.

A police officer posted at the police headquarters said that those who were involved in the incident would not be spared.