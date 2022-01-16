STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Society will not forgive you': Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter to Priyanka Gandhi

Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019 for raping a girl in Makhi village and is currently in jail.

Published: 16th January 2022 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNNOA: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was confronted by jailed former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter over her decision to field Makhi rape victim's mother from Unnao Sadar seat.

In a list of candidates released on Thursday, Congress had named Asha Singh, the rape victim's mother, as its candidate from Unnao assembly seat.

In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Sengar's daughter Aishwarya was seen objecting to the decision invoking “morality”.

"Priyanka Gandhi ji, this political step taken by you may be sound, I do not know politics. But the religion of society and morality will never forgive you," she allegedly said in the video.

Aishwarya even claimed that Asha Singh, the proposed candidate, has a case registered against her for forging a transfer certificate and mark sheet.

"More than dozen of cases are registered against your candidate's family in this Unnao...Unnao will never accept politics which destroys a family. You will also see its result on March 10. The blessings of our Unnao were with me and always will be," she said.

