SP releases first list of 30 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly polls

Of the 30 candidates, there are only three women candidates. 

Published: 16th January 2022 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday released the first list of candidates on 30 assembly seats of Uttarakhand for the upcoming polls.

Of the 30 candidates, there are only three women candidates. Lakshmi Devi is fielded from Bageshwar. Sunita Rikhari will contest from Ranikhet and Manisha will contest from Bazpur.

Meanwhile, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday had said that he will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in the state from the Khatima constituency and said that the BJP's list of candidates will be announced soon.

The Chief Minister added that they have set a target of winning more than 60 seats out of the 70 seats in the Assembly through a slogan ''Abki Baar 60 Paar'.

In the last Assembly election, BJP secured the win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand.

Polls to elect the 70-member State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.

