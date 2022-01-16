STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspected rape of Alwar girl case: Rajasthan government to recommend CBI probe

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the release stated.

Published: 16th January 2022

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Sunday decided to recommend a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case of the mentally challenged girl who was found in a distressed condition on a bridge in Alwar with injuries on her private parts, according to an official release.

The state government will send the recommendation to the Centre for a CBI probe into the case at the earliest, it said.

Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Rajendra Singh Yadav, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Director General of Police M L Lather and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The decision came a day after Gehlot said the state government was open to getting the matter probed by a police officer from outside Alwar, Crime Branch, Special Operations Group or CBI according to the wish of the girl's family.

The 14-year-old girl was found in a distressed state with injuries on her private parts on a bridge near Tijara Fatak on the night of January 11 in Alwar.

She was found bleeding and was taken to a hospital, where she underwent a two-and-a-half-hour-long surgery.

According to police, the probe revealed that she had travelled from her village to the city on her own.

Late on Friday, the police said they had gotten hold of the girl's medical report and it ruled out apprehensions of rape.

They said they were yet to ascertain how the girl sustained such grievous injuries on her private parts.

