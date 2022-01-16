STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trafficked Sabar tribe women, minor girl rescued from Madhya Pradesh, five arrested

Unable to get any news of his daughter since her departure, the man had approached the police and filed the FIR, the SSP said.

Published: 16th January 2022 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Two women and a minor of Sabar tribe, who were tarfficked to Madhya Pradesh , were rescued by East Singhbhum district police and five accused, including a woman were arrested, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.

The women were sold by a resident of Hatiapata village in Ghatsila sub-division of the district in connivance with an associate from Odisha, said senior superintendent of police M Tamil Vanan.

An FIR had been filed by the father of the Sabar woman stating that she and four others besides a minor girl of the tribe, all residents of Sabar Bustee at Pahadpur village, had been lured by the main accused on the promise of a job at a bangle factory in Madhya Pradesh two months ago.

Unable to get any news of his daughter since her departure, the man had approached the police and filed the FIR, the SSP said.

Following this, a special police team headed by deputy superintendent of police (Musaboni) Chandrasekhar Azad was sent to Madhya Pradesh on January 6 and the three were rescued during investigation and the five accused were arrested, he said.

The Sabar tribe belong to the Munda ethnic group and were classified as one of the 'criminal tribes' under Criminal Tribes Act 1871 and suffer from social stigma in modern times.

Vanan said the women were lured away on the pretext of giving them jobs and then forced into flesh trade.

They were kept confined in a hotel and their phones were snatched away by the accused before they were sold in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The woman who was arrested has been involved in trafficking for the past 25 years.

She hails from East Singhbhum district and lives in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

One team each of the district police are still camping in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to trace the two women, who are yet to be rescued, Vanan added.

Besides the main accused, all the arrested are residents of Madhya Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabar Tribes Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Crime Madhya Pradesh Trafficking
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp