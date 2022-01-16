UP extends closure of all schools, colleges till January 23 in view of rising COVID cases

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Following a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the closure of all schools and colleges in the state till January 23.

However, online classes will continue, a statement said.

In the statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in view of changing circumstances and rising COVID-19 cases, all schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed till January 23.

Adityanath also said that the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 pm should be strictly implemented, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh reported 17,185 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday that pushed its active infection tally to 1,034,74, while 10 more fatalities raised the death toll to 22,963, an official statement issued here said.

Lucknow reported a maximum of 2,392 new cases, followed by 2,099 from Ghaziabad, 1,498 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 1206 from Meerut, among other districts, it said.

One death each was reported from Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Shamli, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Basti, Ballia, Khushinagar, Bhadohi and Shravasti, according to the statement.

As many as 8,802 more coronavirus patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,06,675, it said.