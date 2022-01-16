STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: After being denied ticket, 'Gulabi Gang' chief Sampat Pal quits Congress

Holding the state Congress leaders and the observers directly responsible for denying her the ticket, Pal said she will apprise about the 'internal politicking' to the Congress top brass in New Delhi.

Published: 16th January 2022 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

CHITRAKUT: 'Gulabi Gang' commander Sampat Pal on Sunday said she has resigned from the Congress as the party denied her a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Holding the state Congress leaders and the observers directly responsible for denying her the ticket, Pal said she will apprise about the 'internal politicking' to the Congress top brass in New Delhi.

Pal had contested the Assembly polls from Mau-Manikpur seat on the Congress ticket in the 2012 and 2017 polls.

While she secured only 2,203 votes in the 2012 polls, she backed 40,524 votes in 2017 when she was the SP-Congress ally candidate.

The Congress, this time, has replaced her with Ranjana Bhartilal Pandey.

Pal runs a women's organisation named 'Gulabi Gang'.

The 2014 Bollywood movie 'Gulaab Gang' featuring Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla, was widely considered to be inspired by Pal and her organisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gulabi Gang Sampat Pal Congress UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp