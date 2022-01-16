STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: In viral video, BJP leader makes objectionable comments against party MLA

Chandra Ram Chaudhary, who is also the chairman of the Lok Kala Sanskriti and Tharu Janjaati Vikas Board, said people will beat sitting BJP legislator from Gaisri seat.

Published: 16th January 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: A video has gone viral on social media purportedly showing an Uttar Pradesh BJP leader making objectionable remarks against a party MLA.

In the around one-minute long video, Chandra Ram Chaudhary, who is also the chairman of the Lok Kala Sanskriti and Tharu Janjaati Vikas Board, said people will beat sitting BJP legislator from Gaisri assembly constituency Shailesh Kumar Singh 'Shailu' with shoes.

The video was allegedly shot on Saturday.

Chaudhary hails from the Tharu community and sought a ticket for himself from Gaisri, which is his hometown and has a sizeable number of Tharus.

If I am not given ticket from Gaisri, then no one can help BJP win the constituency.

Even the OBCs are angry with the BJP, he said in the video.

District BJP chief Pradeep Singh said he has got information about the matter and it is being investigated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandra Ram Chaudhary Shailesh Kumar Singh BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp