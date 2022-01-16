STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Utpal Parrikar is welcome to join AAP, says Kejriwal

Utpal Parrikar has been lobbying to get the BJP's ticket for the Panaji Assembly seat, which his father had represented for more than two decades.

Published: 16th January 2022 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party will welcome Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, if he is willing to join it.

Utpal Parrikar has been lobbying to get the BJP's ticket for the Panaji Assembly seat, which his father had represented for more than two decades.

But the ruling party has given him the cold shoulder. Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held on February 14.

Apart from the BJP and the Congress, the AAP, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), among others, are in the fray.

Replying to a question asked during his interaction with mediapersons here, Kejriwal said, "I respect Manohar Parrikar. If his son is willing to join AAP, he is most welcome."

Panaji constituency is currently represented by BJP MLA Atanasio Monserratte.

Recently, BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had targeted Utpal Parrikar, saying that just because an aspirant is the son of Manohar Parrikar or any leader, didn't qualify him for the BJP's ticket.

Kejriwal has been in Goa since Friday.

During his visit, he participated in the party's door-to-door campaign at St Andre, Shiroda and Cortalim constituencies.

Responding to a question, the Delhi Chief Minister said his that if required, his party will go ahead with forge a post-poll alliance with non-BJP political outfits in Goa.

"But why would someone vote for Congress? People know that if they vote for Congress, once their MLA gets elected, he will go to BJP," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Utpal Parrikar BJP Goa
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp