Vaccination added great strength to fight against Covid: PM Modi

The countrywide vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Sunday completed one year, during which over 156.76 crore vaccine doses were administered.

Published: 16th January 2022 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lauding India's Covid-19 vaccination drive as it completes a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it has added great strength to the fight against the pandemic and has resulted in saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

"When the pandemic first struck, not much was known about the virus. However, our scientists and innovators immersed themselves in developing vaccines," he noted.

"India feels proud that our nation has been able to contribute to fighting the pandemic through vaccines," Modi tweeted.

"I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive," he said, adding that the role of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers is exceptional.

"When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride," he said.

The prime minister asserted that India's approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science based.

Health infrastructure is also being augmented to ensure that fellow citizens get proper care, he said, asking people to keep following all Covid-19 related protocols.

The countrywide vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Sunday completed one year, during which over 156.76 crore vaccine doses were administered.

According to Health Ministry officials, over 92 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 68 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The Centre will issue a postal stamp on Sunday afternoon to mark the completion of one year of the inoculation drive.

