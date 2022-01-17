STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Acting on tip-offs, raids were conducted in Jagadih village in Karaon police station area and Babupur village in Mohanpur police station area on Sunday and 13 cybercriminals were nabbed.

Published: 17th January 2022

Cybercriminals

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

DEOGHAR: A total of 13 cybercriminals have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Monday.

Acting on tip-offs, raids were conducted in Jagadih village in Karaon police station area and Babupur village in Mohanpur police station area on Sunday and 13 cybercriminals were nabbed, Sumit Prasad, Deputy Superintendent of Deoghar Cyber Police, said.

A total of 21 mobile phones and 32 SIM cards were seized, he added.

