Aircraft carrier Vikrant completes third sea trials, returns to Kochi harbour

The IAC had begun its sea trial on January 9 to carry out complex manoeuvres in high seas ahead of its planned induction in August.

Published: 17th January 2022 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

KOCHI: India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant has returned to Kochi harbour after completion of its third sea trials in high seas, a defence spokesperson said here on Monday.

"IAC returned from sea trials on January 16 (Sunday), wherein large number of ship systems were operated and tested with training on various equipment fitted onboard," the spokesperson said, adding that the trial data will now be analysed with mandatory inspections and balance work on the ship.

The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier, the largest and most complex warship to be built in India, successfully completed a five-day maiden sea voyage in August last year and underwent 10-day sea trials in October.

Several scientists from the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, a DRDO facility based at Visakhapatnam, witnessed the third phase of sea trials of Vikrant.

The warship will operate MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, and MH-60R multi-role helicopters.

The IAC has been built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore and its construction propelled India into a select group of countries having capabilities to build state-of-the-art aircraft carriers.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the ship recently here.

