STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam logs record 6,982 new COVID cases, 11 more fatalities

The new infections were detected out of 64,919 sample tests conducted during the day, with the positivity rate at 10.75 per cent, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Published: 17th January 2022 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | HP Ashish Krishna, EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam reported 6,982 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the biggest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic, raising the tally to 6,53,717, according to official data.

The new infections were detected out of 64,919 sample tests conducted during the day, with the positivity rate at 10.75 per cent, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

The state's death toll climbed to 6,217 with 11 more fatalities, he said.

Assam has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of 2022, with 2,709 and 3,390 fresh cases reported over the last two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp