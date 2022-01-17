STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI arrests Patwari in Jammu for taking bribe

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant.

Published: 17th January 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Patwari in Jammu in an alleged bribery case.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar, Patwari, who was posted in Patwar Halqa Jassore of Tehsil RS Pura in the Jammu district.

A senior CBI official informed that a case was registered based on complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for issuing fard (A document that indicates proof of a property's ownership) in respect of land owned by his father. It was further alleged that the bribe was negotiated at Rs 35,000.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused. The accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu and was remanded to Judicial Custody. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Patwari Jammu
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp