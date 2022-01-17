Chhattisgarh sees 4,574 COVID cases; surge leaves 200 security personnel infected in Bastar

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,64,290 on Monday with the addition of 4,574 cases, while the toll rose to 13,664 after 10 patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The state's positivity rate was 12.02 per cent, he said, adding that the recovery count stood at 10,18,666 after 179 people were discharged from hospitals and 5,217 completed home isolation during the day.

"The active tally is 31,960. Raipur saw 1,208 cases, taking the count to 1,75,560, including 3,164 deaths. The district has 8,270 active cases. Durg recorded 751 cases followed by Korba 385, Raigarh 354, Bilaspur 244, Rajnandgaon 231, Janjgir-Champa 142 and Jashpur 136, among other districts," he said.

With 38,064 samples being examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,56,67,353, the official added.

Meanwhile, a senior official said some 200 security personnel have been detected with coronavirus infection in Bastar division in the last couple of weeks.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundaraj P said, "In the last couple of weeks, there has been spike in cases throughout the state. Around 200 security personnel have been been detected with COVID-19 in Bastar division so far. Despite strict adherence to outbreak norms, the infection has spread in camps because personnel have to come out to perform duty, commute etc."

He added that almost all the personnel were fully vaccinated and they were recovering well from the infection, so there was no serious threat of the outbreak in the camps.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,64,290, new cases 4,574, death toll 13,664, recovered 10,18,666, active cases 31,960, today tests 38,064, total tests 1,56,67,353.