STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chidambaram says contest in Goa between Congress & BJP, Kejriwal hits back

Chidambaram, who is the Congress' senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls, appealed to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and elect Congress.

Published: 17th January 2022 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the contest in Goa is between the Congress and the BJP, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said his assessment that the AAP and the TMC will only "fracture" the non-BJP vote has been "confirmed" by Arvind Kejriwal.

Hitting back at Chidambaram, AAP national convener Kejriwal said Goans will vote where they see hope and "Congress is hope for BJP, not Goans".

Chidambaram's remarks came a day after Kejriwal's comments that his party is ready to be part of a coalition government in Goa if the February 14 assembly elections throw up a fractured mandate.

Chidambaram, who is the Congress' senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls, appealed to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and elect Congress.

"My assessment that the AAP (and the TMC) will only fracture the non-BJP vote in Goa has been confirmed by Mr Arvind Kejriwal. The contest in Goa is between Congress and BJP," he said.

"Those who want a regime change (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for the Congress. Those who want the regime to continue will vote for the BJP," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

The choice before the voter in Goa is stark and clear, he said.

Do you want a regime change or not, the Congress leader asked.

"I appeal to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and vote Congress," Chidambaram said.

Hitting back at Chidambaram, Kejriwal said on Twitter, "stop crying" that your votes have been "cut".

"Goans will vote where they see hope. Cong is hope for BJP, not Goans. 15 of ur 17 MLAs switched to BJP," Kejriwal tweeted, tagging Chidambaram's tweets.

"Cong guarantee -- every vote to Cong will be safely delivered to BJP. To vote BJP, route through Cong for safe delivery," the Delhi chief minister said.

Assembly polls for all 40 seats in Goa will be held on February 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa elections AAP Congress
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp