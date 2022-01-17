CPI(M) identifies six seats to contest in UP elections

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Left parties are expected to make an all-out effort to regain their lost political ground in Uttar Pradesh by pulling their weight in 70 to 100 constituencies where they have the ability to influence the poll results.

Elections are scheduled to be held for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh between February 10 to March 7. Almost all the Left parties, including the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the CPI(ML) Liberation, have started identifying the assembly seats they would contest, on the basis of their political presence and strength in those constituencies.

On Monday, Speaking to TNIE, Hira Lal Yadav, the secretary of the UP unit of CPI(M), confirmed that his party has identified six assembly seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh where it would field its candidates.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury hinted about his party's support to the Samajwadi Party in order to defeat the ruling BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath.

“The number of seats may increase if we succeed in aligning with the SP but as of now, six assembly seats in eastern UP have finally been identified to contest”, Yadav claimed.

The assembly seats identified by the CPI(M) include Salempur (SC) assembly seat in Deorai, Chakia assembly seat in Chandauli, the Basti-Sadar constituency in Basti, Mariharn assembly seat in Mirzapur, Rohania assembly seat in Varanasi.

Yadav also confirmed that the CPI(M) in principle has decided to support the Samajwadi Party as it has emerged as the stronger anti-BJP force in the UP assembly elections.

“The talks are in progress and everything will be decided at a meeting of party leaders, which is to be held on January 18 in UP”, Yadav said, adding that his party has a strong organisational presence in 48 districts in UP while other Left parties like the CPI have their presence in more than 52 districts.