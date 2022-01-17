CPI's D Raja calls rejection of Kerala's Republic Day tableau 'attack on federalism'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: D Raja-general secretary of Communist Party of India, termed the rejection of proposed tableau designs of some states, including that of Kerala, an "attack" on federalism and India's diverse culture and history by the RSS-BJP.

Taking to Twitter, D Raja, said: "Kerala's tableau on Sri Narayan Guru was rejected because the Union govt wanted Adi Shankracharya".

Demanding immediate rollback of the rejection orders of some states' tableaux, Raja said that the discrimination in the selection of the tableau for the Republic day parade must be checked.

He further alleged that Tamil Nadu's tableau on Mahakavi Bharatiyar, VO Chidambaram Pillai and Rani Velu Nechchiyar, West Bengal's tableau on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's contribution to freedom movement have also been rejected.

We demand immediate rollback. GoI should learn to respect federalism and diversity. (2/2) — D Raja (@ComradeDRaja) January 17, 2022

The Government of India on Monday said that the selection of the Republic Day tableaux is done by a jury appointed for the purpose and that the Union government has no role in it.

On Sunday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had shot off a letter to the prime minister urging to reconsider the inclusion of state's tableu for the Republic day parade. In her letter, Ms Banerjee cited how the freedom fighters from West Bengal had fought against the British rule during the freedom movement.

Kerala and the Tamil Nadu governments, too, expressed their dismay after the rejection of their respective tableaux submissions.