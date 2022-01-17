STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Door-to-door drive boosted India’s immunity

While 90% of eligible population has got first Covid dose, over 65% have taken second jab across the country

Published: 17th January 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (FIle Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government initiative to allow door-to-door Covid vaccination, which began early November last year, raised the full vaccination coverage by nearly 12 % while single dose coverage went up by over 5 %.The Centre released these figures as India completed one year since launch of the mega vaccination drive. 

In India, Covid vaccination drive was launched on January 16 for healthcare workers before it was opened up for frontline workers on February 2. Beginning March 1, all people above 60 years and those above 45 with underlying diseases were also qualified to get the vaccines. Vaccination was opened for all adults on 
May 1.

This year, the government has also included 15-17 years under the ambit of vaccination coverage while the third booster shot, to healthcare, frontline workers and people above 60 who have completed 9 months since their second doses, are also being offered. So far, nearly 157 crore vaccine doses in India have been administered.

On Sunday, the Union health ministry said that India has already covered 90 % of its eligible population with first dose of vaccine. Comparatively,  the US has covered only 73.2%, the UK 75.9%, France 78.3% and Spain 84.7% of their population.As for the second dose, India has covered over 65% of the eligible population as compared to  the US 61.5%, the UK 69.5%, France 73.2% and Spain 81%.

The ministry also said that 11 states and Union Territories  in India have already achieved 100% of 1st dose vaccination, while three states and UTs  have already achieved 100% full vaccination, adding that some others too are about to achieve this remarkable feat. 

Postal stamp marks one year of vax drive    

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched a postage stamp on indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin to mark one year of the inoculation drive.     This is a proud moment for Indians and the entire world is amazed by the country’s Covid inoculation drive, he said at the stamp release event. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on lauded the role of Indian scientists and innovators in developing vaccines in a short period ‘‘India feels proud that our nation has been able to contribute to fighting the pandemic through vaccines, Modi tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp