Door-to-door drive boosted India’s immunity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government initiative to allow door-to-door Covid vaccination, which began early November last year, raised the full vaccination coverage by nearly 12 % while single dose coverage went up by over 5 %.The Centre released these figures as India completed one year since launch of the mega vaccination drive.

In India, Covid vaccination drive was launched on January 16 for healthcare workers before it was opened up for frontline workers on February 2. Beginning March 1, all people above 60 years and those above 45 with underlying diseases were also qualified to get the vaccines. Vaccination was opened for all adults on

May 1.

This year, the government has also included 15-17 years under the ambit of vaccination coverage while the third booster shot, to healthcare, frontline workers and people above 60 who have completed 9 months since their second doses, are also being offered. So far, nearly 157 crore vaccine doses in India have been administered.

On Sunday, the Union health ministry said that India has already covered 90 % of its eligible population with first dose of vaccine. Comparatively, the US has covered only 73.2%, the UK 75.9%, France 78.3% and Spain 84.7% of their population.As for the second dose, India has covered over 65% of the eligible population as compared to the US 61.5%, the UK 69.5%, France 73.2% and Spain 81%.

The ministry also said that 11 states and Union Territories in India have already achieved 100% of 1st dose vaccination, while three states and UTs have already achieved 100% full vaccination, adding that some others too are about to achieve this remarkable feat.

Postal stamp marks one year of vax drive

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched a postage stamp on indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin to mark one year of the inoculation drive. This is a proud moment for Indians and the entire world is amazed by the country’s Covid inoculation drive, he said at the stamp release event. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on lauded the role of Indian scientists and innovators in developing vaccines in a short period ‘‘India feels proud that our nation has been able to contribute to fighting the pandemic through vaccines, Modi tweeted.