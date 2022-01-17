STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gandhian Shanti Devi passes away at 88 in Odisha

Shanti founded Seva Samaj in undivided Koraput in 1964 and had been working for the tribals and destitute children ever since.

Published: 17th January 2022 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Gandhian Shanti Devi

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Eminent social worker Shanti Devi passed away at the Seva Samaj Ashram in Rayagada district late on Sunday night. She was 88.

She had complained of chest pain and fell unconscious. Before medical help could be reached, she had passed away, said Superintendent of Gunupur Sub-divisional Hospital Dr Ramesh Chandra Sahu.

Shanti was conferred the Padma Shri-2021 for serving the poor in the undivided Koraput district for the last six decades.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave, she had left college at the age of 17 and moved to Koraput district with an aim to work for the poor in one of the most backward regions. She was accompanied by her husband Dr Ratan Das, for helping the poor.

Shanti founded Seva Samaj in undivided Koraput in 1964 and had been working for the tribals and destitute children ever since. She worked to wipe out a skin disease called YAWS and cured over 4,000 infected persons in Sankhalapadar village in Rayagada district.

With her team of 50 social workers and 500 volunteers, she was managing three child care institutions, an educational complex for ST girls and several creche centres in southern Odisha till her last breath. All the facilities were started by her in the last four decades.

Development of tribal girls was an issue close to her heart. Around 100 tribal girls are currently studying free of cost in the educational complex at Limameda village near Gunupur, that she set up with help of the Centre in 1993.

People from all walks of life visited the ashram to pay their last respects. Her mortal remains will be consigned to flames later today.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shanti Devi Gandhian Seva Samaj Ashram
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp