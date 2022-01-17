STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa adds 2,174 COVID cases to tally, positivity rate crosses 41 per cent

So far, 1,87,129 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,592 on Monday, the official said.

Published: 17th January 2022 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PANAJI: A total of 2,174 COVID-19 cases were detected from 5,236 tests in Goa on Monday at a positivity rate of 41.52 per cent, an official said.

The tally in the coastal state was 2,12,649 and six deaths took the toll to 3,563, he said.

So far, 1,87,129 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,592 on Monday, the official said.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Goa stood at 17,35,923, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,12,649, new cases 2174, death toll 3563, discharged 187129, active cases 21957, samples tested till date 1735923.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp