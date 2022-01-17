Gujarat reports 12,753 COVID cases, daily addition crossing 12k mark for the first time after May 7

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat added 12,753 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the daily addition to the tally crossing 12,000 for the first time since May 7 last year, when the figure was 12,064, a health official said.

The caseload in the state now stands at 9,38,993, while five deaths, comprising three in Surat and one each in Ahmedabad and Panchmahals, raised the toll to 10,164, he said.

So far, 8,58,455 people have been discharged post recovery, including 5,984 on Monday, leaving the state with an active tally of 70,374, of which 95 patients are on ventilator support, the official informed.

He said Ahmedabad reported 4,409 fresh cases, the highest in the state, followed by Surat with 3,419 cases, Vadodara 1,313, and Rajkot 581 cases, among other districts.

A government release said 2.63 lakh people were given COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, including 58,291 in the 15-18 age group and 69,244 precaution doses, taking the state's overall count of jabs to 9.50 crore.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and 27 recoveries during the day, which increased the tally to 11,014 and the number of people discharged to 10,790.

The Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, has 220 active cases, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,38,993, new cases 12,753, death toll 10,164, discharged 8,58,455, active cases 70,374, people tested so far - figures not released.