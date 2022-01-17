STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K receives investment proposals worth Rs 17,000 crore

According to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, investment proposals worth Rs 17,000 crore were signed between the J&K government and well-known business groups.

Published: 17th January 2022

Image for representation(Express Illustrations)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Businessmen in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have shown keen interest in investing in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir and the government has received investment proposals worth Rs 17,000 crore from global investors. Eight agreements were signed with foreign investors during the Dubai Expo 2020.J&K showcased its business and tourism potential and rich cultural heritage to investors during its two-week participation at the Expo in Dubai.

The India Pavilion in Dubai hosted a J&K week from January 3-13, to attract global investors to the picturesque region. A two-day buyer-seller meet between sellers from J&K and buyers from the UAE was also held. Investors have shown interest in J&K’s real estate, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, manpower and employment sectors. The UAE government had backed the Indian government after scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A by Centre on August 5, 2019.

According to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, investment proposals worth Rs 17,000 crore were signed between the J&K government and well-known business groups. The initiatives, he said, are essential to accelerate the pace of economic and social change, thereby improving the lives of the common man in J&K. Eight agreements were signed with global investors by the J&K government at the expo.

