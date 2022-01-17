STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kejriwal is a 'migratory bird': Sidhu lashes out at AAP chief

In a news conference at his residence, Sidhu also slammed the Delhi chief minister for making "false" promises with the people of Punjab.

Published: 17th January 2022 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday dubbed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as a "migratory bird", visiting various states to "allure" people with "fake" promises, only to return to the national capital eventually.

In a news conference at his residence, Sidhu also slammed the Delhi chief minister for making "false" promises with the people of Punjab.

He claimed Kejriwal had no roadmap for Punjab and he wanted to run the state with remote control from Delhi.

"How can he (Kejriwal) think better for Punjab when there is not even a single Punjabi in his Cabinet," he asked.

To a question on AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive, the former cricketer termed it "a drama".

"It is a drama to befool Bhagwant Mann. I have deep respect for my old friend Mann who calls me guru. Kejriwal in Delhi did not seek such public's advice and wasted no time to sit on the chair of the CM," he said.

Replying to a question on some leaders turning rebels after the announcement of the first list of candidates, Sidhu said he urged them to support the party and added if the need arises, he will meet to pacify them.

Sidhu said if his party returns to power after the elections, it will work to generate more employment in the state.

He also spoke about his Punjab Model, highlighting a roadmap for generating more revenue for the state from liquor and sand mining.

He added that according to the Punjab model, there was a plan to introduce Punjab e-governance with a single window service.

With this e-portal, any kind of government service like obtaining a driving license, either death or birth certificate would become hassle-free, he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Arvind Kejriwal Congress BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp