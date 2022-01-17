STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor among three PLFI Naxals arrested in Jharkhand

The two adult Naxals  identified as Vishram Kongadi and Kulen Kongadi  were wanted in seven and five different criminal cases respectively, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Naxals

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KHUNTI: A 14-year-old boy was among three Naxals belonging to the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) outfit who have been arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the trio in Rangrodi village in Rania police station area on Sunday.

The two adult Naxals – identified as Vishram Kongadi and Kulen Kongadi – were wanted in seven and five different criminal cases respectively, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Several cartridges, PLFI leaflets and donation receipts, and mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized from their possession, he added.

