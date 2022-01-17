STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP logs 6,970 COVID cases with nine per cent positivity rate; over 2.24 lakh vaccine doses given

The positivity rate stood at 9.0 per cent, up from 7.7 per cent recorded on Sunday, when the state had recorded 6,380 infections, he said.

Published: 17th January 2022 09:46 PM

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 8,37,893 on Monday with the addition of 6,970 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,545, a health department official said.

Madhya Pradesh's recovery count stood at 7,92,375 after 2,106 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 34,973 active cases, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in the state, registered 1,890 and 1,398 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 77,346 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,48,36,095, the official said.

An official release said 10,77,14,613 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 2,24,510 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,37,893, new cases 6,970, death toll 10,545, recoveries 7,92,375, active cases 34,973, number of tests so far 2,48,36,095.

