STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parikkar’s son struggling to get BJP ticket from Panaji

On the other hand, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that being the son of a big leader is not a guarantee of getting a party ticket in BJP.

Published: 17th January 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's Son Utpal Parrikar

Late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's Son Utpal Parrikar (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Union minister Manohar Parrikar’s son, Utpal Parrikar, is struggling to get a BJP ticket in Goa.After the demise of Parrikar, Utpal had staked claim for his father’s Panaji seat in 2017, but in vain. The saffron party fielded Atanasio Babush Monserrate, who had switched from Congress, in the state. This time too, Utpal has raised the claim for the seat and announced he will contest from Panaji.

On the other hand, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that being the son of a big leader is not a guarantee of getting a party ticket in BJP.“People who have criminal backgrounds are getting tickets, then why shouldn’t I?” Utpal reportedly asked party some leaders.Sources in the BJP said Monserrate’s is the only name being considered for Panaji.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Utpal parrikar
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp