Parikkar’s son struggling to get BJP ticket from Panaji

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Union minister Manohar Parrikar’s son, Utpal Parrikar, is struggling to get a BJP ticket in Goa.After the demise of Parrikar, Utpal had staked claim for his father’s Panaji seat in 2017, but in vain. The saffron party fielded Atanasio Babush Monserrate, who had switched from Congress, in the state. This time too, Utpal has raised the claim for the seat and announced he will contest from Panaji.

On the other hand, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that being the son of a big leader is not a guarantee of getting a party ticket in BJP.“People who have criminal backgrounds are getting tickets, then why shouldn’t I?” Utpal reportedly asked party some leaders.Sources in the BJP said Monserrate’s is the only name being considered for Panaji.